Raymond James & Associates Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.51.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,916 shares of company stock worth $187,061. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

