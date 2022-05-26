Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,260 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Constellium were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Constellium Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.