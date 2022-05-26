Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $156,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $25,091,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -30.69.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

