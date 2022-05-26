Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.