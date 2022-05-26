Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.75.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
