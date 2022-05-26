Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 590 ($7.42) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 735 ($9.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 550 ($6.92) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.43.

HSBC Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.