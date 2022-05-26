Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,149 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of North American Construction Group worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

NOA stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $376.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.44.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

