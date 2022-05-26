REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Cut to $47.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGNX. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.