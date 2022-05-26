Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RBA opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

