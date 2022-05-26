Riverstone Holdings Llc Sells 35,281 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares in the company, valued at $275,172,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riverstone Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 96,200 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,950,936.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24.

TALO stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Talos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Talos Energy by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

