Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSI opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

