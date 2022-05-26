Sherri R. Luther Sells 10,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,361.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.14.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
