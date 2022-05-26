Sierra Capital LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 250,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,749,000 after purchasing an additional 214,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

MSFT opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

