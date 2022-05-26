TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.76.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at C$72.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$71.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Hebert sold 14,264 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.25, for a total value of C$1,044,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,074. Also, Senior Officer Gloria L. Hartl sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.74, for a total value of C$692,028.31. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $533,840 and sold 125,457 shares valued at $8,933,289.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.