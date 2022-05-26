TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,400 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $35,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 208.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 681,800 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $22,289,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 984,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after acquiring an additional 421,962 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,813 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.