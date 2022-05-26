TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enthusiast Gaming worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 300.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

