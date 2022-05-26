TD Asset Management Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

