TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.87 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Microsoft worth $4,868,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,332,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,523,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 250,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,749,000 after buying an additional 214,656 shares during the period. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.