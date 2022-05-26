TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $2,590,413,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $4,200,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ EXAI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Exscientia plc has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

