TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Endava by 16,468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Endava by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $88.50 on Thursday. Endava plc has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.09.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

