TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

