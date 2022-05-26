TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 335,532 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 90.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 411,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,524,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 451,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 192.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

WPRT opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

