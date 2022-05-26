TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WPP by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WPP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 92,664 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WPP by 340.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.10) to GBX 1,210 ($15.23) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($16.11) to GBX 1,330 ($16.74) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.91) to GBX 1,230 ($15.48) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $787.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

