Tdam USA Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,982 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.1% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

