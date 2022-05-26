Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 561 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.72. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

