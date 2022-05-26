Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

