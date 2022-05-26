Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

