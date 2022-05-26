Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN opened at $58.97 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

