Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

NYSE:OSH opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.