Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Switch were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 31.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after acquiring an additional 636,129 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Switch by 241.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 893,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 631,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

