Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,223.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,060.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.86%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

