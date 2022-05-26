Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,159 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGE Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

MGEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

