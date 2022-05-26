Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,457 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.01%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

