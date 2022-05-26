Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,740 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 92,224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

