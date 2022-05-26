Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,820 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cabot were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 37.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

CBT stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.