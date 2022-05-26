Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 426 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $134.27 and a one year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.