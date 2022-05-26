Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 893 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 286,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after buying an additional 52,988 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after buying an additional 50,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.