Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 29,002 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,823,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 54.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 173,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

DNB opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

