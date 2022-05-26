Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

