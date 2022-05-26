Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $985.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

