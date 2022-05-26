Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 429,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

