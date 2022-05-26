Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

In related news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SFNC opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.