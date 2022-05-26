Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

