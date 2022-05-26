Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 207.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

