Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $574,000 Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,955 shares of company stock worth $3,330,380. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

