Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $577,000 Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

