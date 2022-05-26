Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $584,000 Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Qurate Retail by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qurate Retail by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qurate Retail by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 810,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRTEA. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

