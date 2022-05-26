Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $591,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $582.51 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.85 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.