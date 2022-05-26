Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $591,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNO opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

