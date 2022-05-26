Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $598,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visteon were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,814,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,922,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $100.18 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

