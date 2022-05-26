Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $601,000 Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insmed were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after buying an additional 109,767 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after buying an additional 861,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,222,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

